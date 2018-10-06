Crawley Town 2 Cambridge United 0: Gambin and Palmer goals bring fourth successive home win

Crawley Town went withbin one point of the play-offs in ninth place when they gained their fourth home league win in a row as second half goals by Luke Gambin and Ollie Palmer secured victory against Cambridge.

After weathering a good attacking display by the visitors in the first half, Reds took the lead with 19 minutes to go through Gambin.

Crawley Town FC v Cambridge United. Pic Steve Robards SR1826382 SUS-180610-153342001

Palmer made it 2-0 six minutes later with his seventh goal of the season.

Crawley made four changes to the side which lost at Notts County with Mark Connolly, Joe Maguire, Mark Randall and Bondz N’Gala all back in the team.

Romain Vincelot and Panutche Camara are dropped to the bench while Joe McNerney and Josh Doherty are out of the squad.

Cambridge made the early running with Liam O’Neil finding the ball in the net after 11 minutes with a goal which was disallowed for offside.

Crawley Town FC v Cambridge United. Pic Steve Robards SR1826320 SUS-180610-153319001

Reds ‘keeper Glenn Morris produced a magnificent save at full stretch to tip over the bar a shot by George Maris.

Morris made his second save of the mcth to again tip over a header from Cambridge’s Greg Taylor.

With their first shot of the game just before half-time, Dominic Poleon went on a pacey run and blasted narrowly wide.

Midway throught the second half Cambridge had a double-chance when Glenn Morris saved Ade Azeez’s cross at near post before O’Neil stabbed attempt is stopped by Morris’s foot.

David Forde made a good one at his near post to deny Ollie Palmer whose powerful shot rolled to the feet of substitute Panutche Camara but he could not keep the ball in play.

Gambin have Crawley the lead in the 71st minute with some quick feet outwitting the Cambridge defence and shooting to the left of the ‘keeper from just inside the area.

Palmer then added a second goal just six minutes later when he chested the ball down, beat two defenders and comfortably shot past the keeper.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Payne, Connolly, Palmer, Poleon (Camara 57), Gambin (Francomb 86), Maguire, Morais (capt), Randall (Allaharakhia 65), N’Gala

Unused subs: Mersin, Vincelot, Bulman,

Cambridge United: Forde, Halliday, Taft, Taylor, Deehan (capt), O’Neil (Amoo 75), Azeez, Maris, Lambe, Brown, John

Unused subs: Iron, Osadebe, Darling, Davis, Lewis, Knowles

Referee: Gavin Ward

Attendance: 2,151 (414 away)