Davies delighted as Roffey progress in ECB National Club Championship

Roffey skipper Matt Davies says he will take the ECB National Club Championship a game at a time after his side beat Blackheath away from home by eight-wickets in the fourth round.

The Boars won the toss and chose to field and Blackheath posted 185-9 off their 40 overs with Jahid Ahmed (40) top-scoring.

In reply, Roffey picked off the total in 32.3 overs, scoring 186-2 thanks to a 173-run third-wicket knock between Theo Rivers (85*) and Paul Harrison (85*).

After the game, Davies played down his side's chances of winning the competition, preferring to focus on the next game of the tournament.

He said: “We’ll just be looking at the next round and not getting ahead of ourselves.

“Chingford at Roffey will be a good test and one both players and supporters will look forward to.”

In a brilliant display with the ball from the Boars, a wicket was taken after every 16 runs on average as Alex Collins (4-19), Rivers (2-45), and Leigh Harrison (2-34) bowled with great control.

There were decent knocks from Ahmed, Richard Fleming (31) and Charlie-Sid Speller (32) but Blackheath failed to assert themselves with the bat.

In reply, the Boars lost Rohit Jagota (duck) and Jibran Khan (ten) early to Ahmed (2-46) but a superb third-wicket partnership from Rivers and Harrison took Roffey to the target total in 32.3 overs.

Davies added: “I thought we performed very well against a good side on a very good wicket.

“Collo (Alex Collins), Leigh (Harrison), and George (Fleming) were all outstanding with the ball and set up the game for our batsmen to chase a below par score on a good wicket.

“Theo (Rivers) and Paul (Harrison’s) partnership was brilliant and very enjoyable to watch.”

