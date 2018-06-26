Joggers take on The Race to the King

The Race to the King is 53.3 miles long starting at the Slindon Estate near Arundel and finishing at Winchester Cathedral.

The route takes you along the South Downs Way. Horsham Joggers Paul Chantler 12.57.36, Alan Maclachlan 14.01.54 and Emma Whyman 17.26.12 did the entire distance over two days while Claire Tilson completed Saturday's 26.6 miles marathon in 7.13.09.

The Midnight Mountain marathon in the Brecon Beacons is a unique race that takes in one of the highest peaks in the UK, Pen Y Fan. It is organised by the aptly named Brutal Events. It starts at 5.30pm with a latest finish time of midnight. Paul Burgess 6.22.26, Chris Yeomans 6.05.01 and Graham Clarke 5.32.35 took on and completed this challenge.

Nearer home at a number of Horsham Joggers competed in a 10K race on Ranmore Common starting and finishing at the National Trust property at Polesden Lacey north of Dorking. Times were as follows:- Paul Addie 47.40, Matthew Payne 49.09, Tim Hampson 50.49, Alasdair Coyle 54.30, Bharat Panchal 55.31, Kerry Hampson 1.18.16.

