Slinfold flats approved for second time

A full application for the flats at The Cobblers, in Hayes Lane, and an outline application for the scout hut were originally given the nod by the planning committee in August.

But, before the final permission could be signed off, Natural England issued a Position Statement on Water Neutrality, meaning applicants now have to show that their developments would not increase demand on water supplies.

As such, the plans were sent back to the planning committee for approval on Tuesday (February 1).

CGI illustration of the proposed Slinfold development in Hayes Lane

The site is currently home to a 1960s retirement complex, which will be demolished to make way for the flats.

They will all be classed as affordable rented, with first refusal on the tenancies going to people age 55 and over, who have a connection to Slinfold.

The committee was told that a Water Neutrality plan from applicant Saxon Weald showed the new flats would use close to one-third less mains water than the retirement complex.

The committee gave the application unanimous approval, with Tricia Youtan (Con, Itchingfield, Slinfold & Warnham) saying the development was ‘long overdue’ and calling the delay ‘unfortunate’.

Proposed site layout