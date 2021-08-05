Plans for 12 Slinfold flats and scout hut approved

A full application for the flats at The Cobblers, in Hayes Lane, and an outline application for the scout hut were considered by the planning committee on Tuesday (August 3).

A 1960s retirement complex is currently on the site and will be demolished to make way for the new flats, while land will be set aside for the scout hut.

All 12 of the flats will be classed as affordable rented, with first refusal on the tenancies going to people age 55 and over, who have a connection to Slinfold.

That point caused some amusement among the committee, when Toni Bradnum (Con, Nuthurst & Lower Beeding) asked why 55-year-olds were being classed as ‘older people’.

To laughter from fellow councillors, she said: “It seems to me to be bonkers to be talking about people being older people at 55.

“Most people in that age group are saving up to climb Everest or something!”

The councillor was assured it was the industry standard to refer to the over-55s that way.

While supporting the principle of development on the site, Slinfold Parish Council did not support the application.

Christopher Leyland, chair of planning at the parish, said the intention of Slinfold’s Neighbourhood Plan had been to upgrade the 17 existing bedsits in a ‘like-for-like’ development.

The idea of tenancies not taken on by the over-55s being offered to the wider market did not sit well with the parish.

On top of this, Mr Leyland told the meeting it had been believed that former residents would be able to move in once the new development was completed.

A planning officer, though, said this was just a rumour – and not a planning matter.

There are currently 165 people on the housing list who want to move to Slinfold, 13 of whom are over 55. But only two of those have a connection to the village.