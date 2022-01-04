Here’s which major retailer has unveiled plans for brand new Horsham supermarket

Visualisation of the proposed Morrisons supermarket in the North Horsham development

Legal & General is currently bringing forward the mixed-use scheme recently named Mowbray for up to 2,750 homes north of the A264, which was granted outline consent in 2018.

This week, Morrsions has revealed its plans for a new store off Rusper Road and is asking residents to share their thoughts.

As well as creating around 190 new local jobs, the store, with 55,000 sq ft gross/30,000 sq ft net floorspace, would offer Morrisons’ full range of fresh food including the popular ‘market street’ with specialist butchers, bakers and fishmongers.

A total of 319 parking spaces would be provided, including disabled, parent & toddler and electric charging, as well as secure cycle storage.

A reserved matters planning application for the design, scale and appearance of the new store will shortly be submitted to Horsham District Council.

Morrisons is inviting residents to have their say on the plans through a new consultation website – www.morrisons-horsham.co.uk – with more information and a feedback form to give their views.

Justin Lawrence, senior property manager at Morrisons, said: “This application gives a wonderful opportunity to deliver a brand new, purpose-built Morrisons store in Horsham, with all the benefits that will bring to the community. Our investment will create valued local employment and improve the shopping experience for residents and customers.

“We want to hear your views so please visit the consultation website www.morrisons-horsham.co.uk for more information and to let us know what you think of the plans.”

