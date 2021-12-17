Here’s what £1billion North Horsham development will be called

Artist's illustration of North Horsham development named 'Mowbray'

Legal & General has announced the 500-plus acre site north of the A264 will be called ‘Mowbray’.

Alongside the new homes, the £1billion development includes shops, community facilities, open spaces, new schools and employment space.

The company says the Mowbray site will look to bring together Legal & General’s housebuilding arm, CALA Homes, with its build to rent, affordable housing and modular homes businesses, delivering high quality accommodation in a range of tenures, as part of a sustainable new community.

Artist's illustration of North Horsham development named 'Mowbray'

CALA Homes and sister company Legal & General Homes will be delivering the first 390 new homes, which are set to launch in spring.

The development has been called Mowbray in a reference to Horsham’s history. The name descends from Geoffrey de Montbray, who was an advisor to William the Conqueror and whose family were entrusted with the village of Horsham in the 14th century.

Andrew McPhillips, development director for Legal & General, said: “The name Mowbray is inspired by Horsham’s impressive history. Our new community is designed to inspire pride in its place and its heritage, and this is an important way of commemorating that.”

The company describd how Mowbray aims to be a vibrant, sustainable and friendly new community where residents can live, work, learn, play and flourish.

Work started on the village in September last year and in January the Bohunt Horsham School campus will welcome its first pupils.

Next year will also see the opening of a new bridge across the A264, offering a safe travel option for school children.

Mr McPhillips added: “Mowbray will be a major, vibrant new community, beautifully planned and designed to suit all lifestyles.

“We have striven to create a welcoming neighbourhood that has community and sustainability at its heart, with a future committed to embracing and protecting the natural landscape surrounding it.”