Here are some of the biggest West Sussex housing developments in the pipeline for 2022 and beyond

Artist's illustration of North Horsham development named 'Mowbray'

As we prepare to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the start of 2022, we took a look at some of the biggest and most significant planning applications recently granted permission in West Sussex.

A total of 600 homes are being built at New Monks Farm in Lancing.

The development was originally planned to include an IKEA store, but the retailer announced in July it was pulling out of the scheme.

One of the biggest projects across the whole county, is being delivered by Homes England at the Northern Arc site on the edge of Burgess Hill. While more than 3,000 homes will be built overall, smaller parcels within the overall site are starting to come forward.

Another large site is the North Horsham 2,750 home development being brought forward by Legal & General.

Just last week, the company announced the new name for the scheme would be ‘Mowbray’.

Earlier this year, planning permission was granted for one of the largest ever developments in the Chichester district, with 1,300 homes due to be built west of Tangmere.

On the other side of the county, 185 homes north of Steers Lane, Pound Hill, were reluctantly approved by councillors in April.

Over in Worthing, while development is still yet to materialise at Teville Gate, Worthing Borough Council has purchased the site, and agreed to meanwhile uses whilst long-term plans are worked up.

Further east, the go ahead was given for one of Adur’s biggest development sites back in September, with 469 homes due to be built in Sompting.

Meanwhile in the Arun district, detailed plans for 300 homes in Yapton and another 300 homes in Pagham both received planning permission in 2021.

One of the most unique developments for 152 modular homes at West Durrington was approved in May. Around half of the flats will be classed as affordable or priced for key workers and first-time buyers.

Lastly, just under a week ago, detailed plans for 500 homes in Hassocks were granted planning permission.