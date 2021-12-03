Four candidates for Roffey South by-election pitch for your votes

Roffey South by-election candidates from left to right: Claire Adcock (Greens), Danny Everett (Labour), Sam Raby (Lib Dems) and Simon Torn (Conservatives)

The by-election will be held on Thursday December 16.

The four candidates are Claire Adcock (Greens), Danny Everett (Labour), Sam Raby (Lib Dems) and Simon Torn (Conservatives).

We asked each to provide a few words about themselves and their campaigns.

Claire Adcock - Green Party

Claire first moved to Horsham in 2001 after she graduated and worked for Chemovation and then Novartis who she relocated with to Boston, Massachusetts for six years. She returned to the area in 2021 following the birth of her daughter Maddie and now works at a research fellow at Sussex University conducting cancer research.

She is a member of the Sussex Wildlife Trust and the RSPB. The Sussex countryside and its beauty are very important to Claire.

Claire says a very strong no to Crawsham - the house building in the area is excessive and unacceptable. Claire opposes any plans for a Horsham incinerator and is speaking up for a hospital with an A&E.

Claire appreciates that some new houses are needed - but they should be affordable, sustainable and not built in the strategic gap between Horsham and Crawley. Any development that does go ahead must have adequate infrastructure at its core, as Horsham schools, roads and GP’s surgeries are already under significant pressure.

Danny Everett - Labour

“It would be an honour to be elected as the councillor for Roffey South. I have lived in Roffey since 2018 when my wife and I chose this ward in which to settle and raise our young daughter. Roffey is a great place to live and I’m standing because I believe it can be even better. This area has been ignored by the Council for too long and we have seen too many cuts to our local services.

“We need councillors who are visible within our community and who will fight for the services we need.

“As someone who has experienced a period of homelessness, I am determined to ensure that the council delivers the affordable housing we need, so that everyone has the chance of a decent home.

“If elected, I pledge to be a community facing councillor standing up for local residents.

“On Thursday 16th December vote Labour and elect an energetic community councillor for Roffey South.”

Sam Raby - Lib Dems

Local man Sam Raby is the Lib Dem candidate for the upcoming Horsham District Council by-election. Sam spent 20 years working with children coping with disabilities and behavioural issues, including working as a training consultant for Young Minds, a leading mental health charity.

Sam now runs an eco-campsite on the edge of St Leonard’s Forest. He also manages 50 acres of rewilded woodland and drives an electric car - so it’s no surprise to find that protecting Horsham’s green spaces is a key issue for him!

Both Sam’s children went to Leechpool Primary School: “I grew up in Horsham, and moved back here in 2006 because it’s such a great place to raise a family. Now the children are off to university, I’m ready to give something back to the local community. Without a strong Lib Dem presence, we could never have stopped the Rookwood development or saved the Drill Hall from the wrecking ball.”

Simon Torn - Conservatives

Simon has lived in Roffey for most of his life and has always taken a keen interest in local issues. Simon has enjoyed representing Roffey on both the district and parish councils for many years.

He was educated locally before graduating from Imperial College, after which he worked as a Chartered Accountant. He was first elected by the people of Roffey in 2004, and currently serves on North Horsham Parish Council as chairman of the finance committee. He is also the treasurer of Home-Start, a local children’s charity.

Simon has fought hard for residents and has always put their interests before party politics. He is particularly interested in protecting the Horsham/Crawley strategic gap from any further development, having strongly opposed and voted against the current building works, and will do so again if necessary.