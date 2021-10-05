Tributes to Horsham councillor - ‘he was kind and honest with a good sense of humour’

Roy Cornell

He was first elected in 2007 and served his ward of Roffey South continuously until his death.

He was Horsham District Council’s cabinet member for waste, recycling and cleansing from July 2015 to May 2017.

Paul Clarke, leader at HDC, said: “Roy was a kind person, always willing to help new councillors, myself included. He was an honest man and had a good sense of humour, which was needed because of his love of football.

“He always looked out for his residents in Roffey South. He will be sadly missed by myself and colleagues from all political sides.”

Roy’s funeral will be held at 2pm on Monday October 11 at Methodist Church, London Road, Horsham, followed by interment at Roffey Cemetery.