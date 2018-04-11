By-election date announced following death of Horsham council chairman

Following the death of Horsham District Council’s chairman Roger Clarke last month a vacancy now exists in the district ward of Cowfold, Shermanbury and West Grinstead.

A by-election will be held on May 24.

The Notice of Election will be published on April 18.

Nomination must be delivered by hand to the Returning Officer, between April 19 and 4pm on April 26.

Details on the nomination pack and guidance for candidates can be found at the Horsham HDC website

