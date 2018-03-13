Tributes paid to council’s chairman Roger Clarke

Tributes have been paid to the ‘positive approach and good humour’ of Horsham District Council’s chairman who died at the weekend.

Roger Clarke was first elected at a by-election in May 2013 to represent Cowfold, Shermanbury, and West Grinstead.

He was elected chairman of the council in May 2017 for the municipal year 2017/18, but passed away on Saturday (March 10).

Ray Dawe, leader of the council, said: “I was extremely saddened by the news of Roger’s passing. Roger was a committed and dedicated councillor and I know how much becoming the chairman of the council meant to him.

“Despite ill health, I recall how determined he was to try to carry on with his councillor duties and fulfil his job of chairman until he was stopped from doing that on medical advice.

“Like my council colleagues, I shall miss his positive approach and good humour.”

Roger was a Partridge Green resident and previously served on West Grinstead Parish Council.

To add your tributes email the newsdesk.