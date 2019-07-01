Wheelchair racer opens Horsham school’s new running track

A wheelchair racer has officially opened a Horsham school’s new running track which was installed with the aim of improving the health and wellbeing of pupils and staff.

T54 British athlete Lizzie Williams cut the ribbon to the track at North Heath Community Primary School and then she took a celebratory lap with year-six House Captains and Cross-Country team.

The track has been in use since installation finished in May, and curriculum leader Sarah Head said that the pupils have loved going out for a daily run around the 200m track aiming to do a mile every day.

Lizzie Williams is currently Number 1 in the British ranking and is looking for sponsorship to help her continue on her journey to compete in major championships before hopefully heading for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. To support Lizzie, email lizzie@lizziewilliams.racing

