Horsham parkrun to focus on mental health awareness and suicide prevention

Mental health services will be teaming up with Horsham parkrun next month to raise awareness around mental health, stamp out stigma and share information about suicide prevention.

Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust will be at the event on Saturday July 20 from 9am at Horsham Park as part of the awareness campaign which will take place at various parkrun events across Sussex between June and September 2019.

Staff from Sussex Partnership, which provides mental health and learning disability healthcare to people of all ages across the county, hopes to shine the light on mental health and suicide prevention with an aim to continue the conversation about the Trust’s Suicide Awareness for Everyone (SAFE) and Say Hello campaign.

READ MORE: 8-year-old Pulborough girl donates hair to charity following auntie's cancer battle

Karen Hoskin, East Sussex care delivery service deputy director, said: “We first teamed up with parkrun at the beginning of February this year. We had such a success that we have teamed up with parkrun again.

“We know there are many benefits of running, walking, volunteering and research has shown the impact parkrun can have on your mental health.

“We aim to attend parkrun to share information promote awareness and share resources and we would love you to be involved. So if you are a regular parkrunner or a first timer wanting to give it a go, sign up for free or come along and show your support on the day.”

Parkrun organise free, weekly timed 5K runs at locations all around the world.

Chrissie Wellington, Global Head of Health and Wellbeing at parkrun, said: “Whether you want to walk, run, volunteer or simply come down and watch, parkrun events give people the opportunity to be active, in the open air and feel part of a welcoming, non-judgemental community.

“Time and time again we hear stories of how parkrun has helped people from all walks of life cope with mental health issues, and we are pleased to team up with Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide.”

Register at www.parkrun.org.uk/horsham

