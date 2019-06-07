Horsham service marks 75th anniversary of D-Day

A special service was held in Horsham yesterday as the town marked the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Crowds gathered in the Carfax as a wreath laying ceremony took place at the War Memorial commemorating those who fought in one of the most pivotal battles in the Second World War.

Four wreathes were laid at the War Memorial to commemorate those who fought in the D-Day landings

The service was conducted by Reverend Natalie Loveless and was attended by members of the Royal British Legion as well as Horsham District Council Chairman Kate Rowbottom and several local veterans.