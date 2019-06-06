Service in the Carfax to mark 75 years since the D-Day landings

Horsham falls silent to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day

Crowds gathered in the Carfax today as Horsham marked 75 years since the D-Day landings.

Members of the public joined representatives of the Royal British Legion and veterans as a special service was held to honour the brave men who fought on the French beaches in the battle which helped turn the tide of the Second World War.

Several veterans joined members of the Royal British Legion and Horsham District Council Chairman Kate Rowbottom for the service
Horsham District Council Chairman Kate Rowbottom laid a wreath on behalf of the council
Nigel Caplin, chairman of Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion, laid a wreath
Joe Lyons, of the Royal British Legion, laying a wreath on behalf of the Normandy Veterans Association
