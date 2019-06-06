Horsham falls silent to commemorate 75th anniversary of D-Day

Members of the public joined representatives of the Royal British Legion and veterans as a special service was held to honour the brave men who fought on the French beaches in the battle which helped turn the tide of the Second World War.
Crowds gathered in the Carfax today as Horsham marked 75 years since the D-Day landings.
