Horsham’s first children’s parade: 700 pupils bring creativity, colour and costumes to town

More than 700 school children packed the streets of Horsham on Sunday (July 7) to parade through the town sporting huge effigies, models and brightly coloured costumes.

The parade started at the Drill Hall in Denne Road and travelled through the historic streets to finish in Horsham Park as part of the town’s ever popular Funday Sunday family event.

Hundreds of children brought creativity and colour to Horsham for the town's first children's parade SUS-190907-120018001

Organised by Happy Accidents, and supported by Same Sky, the parade was an official part of the Horsham District Year of Culture 2019, supported by Horsham District Council, Horsham Festival and Funday Sunday.

The day saw 17 schools taking part from across the district after many weeks of hard work by teachers, artists and students on the huge variety of structures and pieces on parade.

Local samba band Boom Tribe led the parade through the streets, whilst Boko Olofi took up the beat midway.

Schools danced, chanted, blew whistles and even performed dance routines entertaining the hundreds of spectators who lined the streets to watch the procession, with the feedback online and in real life being overwhelmingly positive.

Commenting on the spectacle, Horsham District Council cabinet member for culture and leisure Jonathan Chowen, said: “This was a truly joyous community event for Horsham.

“It engaged with hundreds of children, parents and teachers and attracted lots of spectators.

“The sheer hard work and creativity that had gone into the models and costumes was so inspiring and contributed to an amazing atmosphere.

“A major ‘show and tell’ for the children and a unique opportunity for them to take part in a major cultural event.

“It was real triumph for the Year of Culture and all those taking part. There are calls for it to become an annual event for future generations which would be a fitting legacy for the Year of Culture beyond 2019.”

