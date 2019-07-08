Horsham Riverside Walk enjoys biggest turnout yet

With a loud air-horn in hand, Spider-Man signalled the start of the 6th annual Horsham Riverside Walk which saw its biggest turnout yet.

On Saturday, July 6, at 10am, 320 people and their many dogs began the 13-mile trek around the district.

Helped by refreshment breaks at Chesworth Farm, Warnham Nature Reserve and New House Farm café, around 200 people finished the walk and collected a congratulatory certificate while others, out of energy or time, took advantage of the free minibus to transport them back to their cars.

Event chairman, David Searle, said: “This is the largest number we have seen on the annual walk.

“We were thrilled at the response and the energy of those taking part and thank those who have contributed to our chosen charity, The Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee School.

“It was a pleasure to see our plans and hopes materialise. The fine weather played a part in the success of the day but I must pay tribute to our excellent band of volunteers and helpers who took on responsibilities to ensure a happy outcome.

The well-established route follows several water courses including a stretch of the River Arun. It allows rarely seen views of Horsham as it passes through pastures, woods, fields of crops and sites of interest.

David added: “We have improved the route with better signage, seats and surfaces and achieved our aim of establishing the walk as a local feature, making a lasting difference for heritage, individuals and the community. It is open every day of the year.”

