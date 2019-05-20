Horsham church celebrates 125th anniversary

Brighton Road Baptist Church celebrated 125 years of service the community of Horsham with a congregation on Sunday May 12.

Guest speaker, BMS World Ambassador Rev David Coffey, spoke about what God had achieved over the years and challenged the church to continue to trust God as it looks to the future.

The church started with a small handful of people in an upstairs room of the Kings Head Hotel in East Street back in 1894 and now has a sizable congregation in a purpose designed modern building containing a sanctuary, sports hall, a variety of meeting rooms, fully equipped catering facility and a radio studio.

Ian Rose said: “Along the way, the congregation met in a corrugated building in Brighton Road fondly known as the ‘Tin Tabernacle’.

“This was donated to the YMCA and shipped to France for use in the First World War. In the 1920s a brick building became its home which in latter years failed to meet the needs of the community necessitating the construction of the current premises.

