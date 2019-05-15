Horsham Sea Cadets move to new location

Horsham Sea Cadets have moved out of Broadbridge Heath to a new location in the centre of town.

They relocated last year and are now based in Edwin Hall, situated behind the Capital Theatre, which owned and managed by the Royal British Legion.

Chair of Horsham Sea Cadets, Alison Martin, said: “It has been a fantastic move and it is lovely to be so closely involved with a like-minded organisation who have been incredibly supportive of all that we do with the Sea Cadets”.

As a result, Horsham Sea Cadets are an expanding unit but there are still spaces available for both junior and senior cadets as well as adult instructors.

| READ MORE: Five reasons why the South Downs could help boost your mental health |

Horsham Sea Cadets offer a wide range of activities, both on the land and the sea, developing social skills and responsibility in young people.

Some of the activities include sailing in dinghies, yachts and on the TS Royalist tall ship, kayaking, rowing, bushcraft skills, climbing, mountain biking and parading.

Most courses enable cadets to gain qualifications including accredited RYA yachting qualification, BTEC awards in teamwork and leadership skills and Duke of Edinburgh and National Citizenship (NCS) awards.

Alison added: “The Sea Cadets is open to all regardless of sex, religion, race, and ability.

“It is affordable with uniforms provided free of charge and courses are subsidised with additional bursaries and grants available if required.”

Juniors (aged ten-12 years) meet 7-9pm on Mondays, and seniors (12-18 years) meet 7-9pm Mondays and Wednesdays, 50 weeks of the year.

Adult volunteers are also always welcomed.

Alison said: “No previous Sea Cadet experience is needed as energy and enthusiasm are the qualities we are looking for.

“Everyone will have a skill, attribute or ability that they can pass on to our young people. “One of the best things about volunteering is the chance to learn new skills for which you will be offered training.

“Adults have many opportunities to gain nationally accredited qualifications.”

For more information, visit https://www.sea-cadets.org/horsham

READ MORE: Horsham Hospital League of Friends celebrates 60 years

Upper Beeding pupils to have sketches turned into glass sculptures

Horsham pupils buy defibrillator for school