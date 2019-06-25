Chelsea FC to host free coaching session at Horsham Football Club

Coaches from Chelsea Football Club are set to bring a free taster session for children to Horsham this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday June 29 at Horsham Football Club, Hop Oast, Chelsea FC Foundation coaches will be joining the Horsham FC staff at the soccer skills day to provide a day of free coaching.

The event has been organised as part of Horsham District Council’s Horsham District Year of Culture’s 52 Project, with the aim to celebrate culture in all its forms across the district every weekend.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for culture and leisure, Cllr Jonathan Chowen, commented: “Culture surrounding sport is all-important, and to have Horsham FC and Chelsea FC working together to offer this incredible opportunity, for free, to local children is an inspiring way of involving young people in the Year of Culture, in an easily accessible fashion.”

The free soccer skill sessions are open to all children under 15, with two sessions for under eights to under 11s and two sessions for under 12s to under 15s.

The 60-minute session will use the whole of the new 3G pitch and divide it into five ‘skill zones’ teaching different skills in each one.

It is important children wear the appropriate footwear on the 3G pitch.

Chelsea FC will also be bringing an inflatable football target as well as the Chelsea FC mascot Stamford the Lion, who will be selfie ready!

The new stadium will be open for refreshments and parents are very welcome to stay and enjoy the facilities.

Spaces for this workshop are limited so book early to avoid disappointment.

Free tickets can be applied for via www.hdculture2019.co.uk and following the events link.

If you have any queries please email the event organiser on Marc.Featherstone@btinternet.com

Keep up to date with all things Year of Culture by going to Facebook.com/HDculture2019, or finding the project on Twitter or Instagram with the handle @HDculture2019.

