6,000 customers visit plastic free and zero waste shop in Cranleigh during first 3 months in business

A plastic free and zero waste shop in Cranleigh is celebrating its achievements during its first three months in business.

For Earth’s Sake has so far welcomed more than 6.000 customers through its doors who have left without any single-use plastic in their shopping.

The business, based in High Street, has also not given out a single plastic bag and any waste including cardboard packaging, paper, a small amount of food-stuffs and recyclable plastic has been fully recycled or re-used.

Vanessa Ford-Robbins, owner of For Earth’s Sake, said: “If we can assist in showing people that life can be lived without plastic and reduce, and even stop, the retail industry’s dependence on single-use plastic we are doing our job.

“Our customers at For Earth’s Sake are showing that as individuals we can take action and make a difference.

“Daily we see passion from our customers about them doing their bit as an individual on saving the planet, saving our environment, and saving animals.

“Though we have had three months of beneficial and successful trading this is just the start for us.

“We are planning much more, both in the shop and in our community, and our customers will help us in achieving our plans, and more importantly be with us on this journey.”

For Earth’s Sake, which aims to put the planet, people and provenance before profit, opened its doors on Friday April 5.

The not-for-profit Community Interest Company was opened by Jenny Seagrove – actress, animal rights campaigner and founding trustee of local charity Mane Chance.

On opening the shop, Jenny said: “Plastic-free means everything to me.

“For years I have been discussing with people the issues around single-use plastics and making others aware of the damage we are causing to our precious planet.

“I have also been following my own words and making changes where I can to reduce my carbon footprint. This exciting venture helps people change the way they shop and think about what they buy and how they use things. What a great thing to do.”

Every aspect of the business will be dedicated to reducing our footprint on the environment and shifting the way we consume products in a more sustainable direction.

It offers local produce, dried goods, chilled foods, and everyday household items using the most environmentally-friendly methods possible.

Vanessa said: “We were positive that many of our friends, neighbours and the general shoppers in Cranleigh wanted a way to shop in a more environmental and sustainable way, yet the amazing response we have had has still rather taken us by surprise.

“The BBC series War on Plastic with Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Anita Rani has certainly made people more aware of the harm that unwarranted plastic is causing to our planet, and the ways in which they can mitigate this.

“Daily we are having conversations with our customers about how they are making changes in their lives to shop with less plastic, or use less plastic in their homes.

“We are also being asked questions both in the shop and in our increasing work in the community about how individuals in their own homes can live in a more sustainable way for the planet.

“In July we are launching new ways to shop at For Earth’s Sake, including shared delivery to a number of homes, and also being able to drop of a shopping list which can be picked up from the shop later that day. More on this soon.”

