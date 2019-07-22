Charity head shave sees Southwater woman raise more than £2,000

A Southwater woman has shaved her head and raised more than double her fundraising target in support of two charities.

Nicole Thackray braved the shave on Monday July 15 at the RSPCA HQ in Southwater where she works as a data and selections executive.

Nicole Thackray from Southwater has raised more than �2,000 after shaving her hair off SUS-190722-140334001

Her hair has been donated to The Little Princess Trust to be made into wigs for children, and the money raised will be split evenly between Great Ormond Street Hospital and RSPCA Leeds branch.

The 25-year-old said: “The shave went fantastically! Over 100 people came out to support at work, and my boyfriend and Dad were there too.

“Raised £2,087 in total, which I just think is fabulous. Over a grand for both charities!”

To donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/NicoleThackray

