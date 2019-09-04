20 people join life coach for free mindful walking workshop in Horsham

A Horsham life coach held a free mindful walking workshop in Horsham Park on Sunday, September 1.

Lee Cuddis, who is accredited with the Sue Stone Foundation, said the event was extremely successful: “I had about 20 people turn up and it was a glorious day.

“After a ten minute discussion on the basics of mindful walking, the participants discovered how to walk and breath again. We then headed of for the walking meditation around the park.

“The essence of the meditation is to put the brain into the present moment as this is where happiness and peace exists.

“Choosing to be present daily brings a sense of calm to the body and mind and is truly a powerful thing.”

For more about Lee and the services he offers, visit www.source-wellbeing.com

