Colgate recycling initiative launched at Horsham dental practice

A dental practice in Horsham is taking part in an initiative to recycle oral care materials to combat the issue of waste in the environment.

A series of recycling bins have been given to dental practices across the UK, including East Mews Dental Care in East Street, as part of Colgate’s new scheme.

To help this initiative, you can bring your oral care products to East Mews and they will return to Colgate for recycling. The more collected, the better as once the bin is full, another will be sent to replace it.

You can put any brand of old toothbrushes, empty tubes of toothpaste, toothpaste cartons and electric brush heads in the recycling bin at East Mews Dental Care.

There are some products not accepted which can be found on the East Mews website www.eastmews.co.uk

