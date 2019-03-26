Landowner’s fury as fight continues to stop man being evicted from his horsebox home

A furious landowner has vented his frustration as the battle continues to stop a man from being evicted from his horsebox home.

Steve Tremmel has been living in a converted horsebox on private land in Coolham for nearly six years.

The carer, who looks after vulnerable adults, has been given permission by the landowner to stay on the grounds, however he is facing an eviction notice by Horsham District Council for ‘unauthorised stationing of a vehicle for residential purposes’.

Former Olympian Mike Corby owns the land where Steve is staying and has been left ‘totally and utterly frustrated’ with the council.

He said: “He continues to live there and I would like him to continue to, however my hands are tied because there is an order that states he cannot continue living there.

“He is a nice bloke, he does no harm to anybody, he does not want to go on the dole and he does not want to be a burden on society. It seems a nonsense situation.”

Steve said he had spoken to the council and had been put on its housing register but no affordable accommodation had been found.

He said: “I know that if I am forced out I can’t afford any accommodation.

“The fact is if they are saying I have to get rid of the horsebox how is it fair that other people are allowed caravans and horseboxes on their property and they are not being told to remove them?”

For nearly eight years Steve has been working at a care agency looking after vulnerable adults. He said if he was forced to move he would not be able to afford accommodation on his current salary, meaning he may have to leave his job and people who depend on his care.

He said: “I don’t want to give up my job but I feel I am being forced to give up my job just for the need to satisfy Horsham District Council’s bureaucracy.”

Mike added: “One thing I don’t want is for him to have to live on the streets. I am going against the law by saying he can carry on living there until they find accommodation for him.”

One of Steve’s biggest concerns, apart from having nowhere to live, is he said he would be forced to give up his job caring for vulnerable adults.

The County Times first reported on Steve’s story in October last year.

After hearing of his fight residents rallied to his aid with many branding the council’s decision as ‘disgraceful’.

A petition was launched calling on the notice to be withdrawn and gained more than 1,700 signatures.

Mike added:“At the end of the day I have got a problem because I am trying to be kind to a nice bloke to let him stay in my backyard at Coolham. We are all upset and I cannot understand how intransigent they are at Horsham District Council.”

The pair are due to appear at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on Friday to fight the eviction.

The council has been approached for comment.