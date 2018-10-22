Flood of support for man living in a horsebox facing eviction by Horsham council

The community has rallied in support of a carer who is set to be evicted from his horsebox home on a country estate near Billingshurst.

Steve Tremmel has been living in the specially converted horsebox on private land in Coolham for the past five years.

The 51-year-old has been staying in the area with the landowner’s permission and said he had been forced to live in the structure as he could not afford a place of his own.

Horsham District Council is set to evict him from the site after serving him with a notice for the ‘unauthorised stationing of a vehicle for residential purposes’. For the story in full see our previous article: Anger as man living in a horsebox set to be made homeless by Horsham council

After sharing his story scores of people have rallied in support of Steve, branding the decision as ‘disgraceful’.

Commenting on the County Times Facebook page Mark Puttock said: “I’m a neighbour of Steve’s and I have to say that you could not meet a more genuine, considerate and thoughtful person. He is doing absolutely no harm and due to his high ecological standards is having less impact on the environment than the rest of us that live in houses. There is no sense, logic or compassion in this decision to evict Steve. It’s such an injustice.”

Johanna Caroline Ranson said: “I know exactly where this guy is living, and it should not be an issue for anyone in the (very rural) area as he is tucked very well out of the way, is quiet, doesn’t make a mess, keeps to himself, and had the landowner’s blessing. I would love to get out of the rat race and live this way of life, if I was a bit bolder. Why should we all have to be confined by concrete walls and a hefty rent or mortgage?”

Lynn Spooner said: “This is totally out of order the man is doing no harm he works he is not a burden on anyone.”

Calls have also been made to launch a petition to try and save Steve from eviction.

Others also shared his concerns over the amount of affordable housing in the area.

Cassandra Morley said: “This man is working, in fact he is caring and supporting others which is as we all know low paid. He is supporting his community. He is living on private land and is not a burden in anyway to society so let him continue to live in the way he does or increase wages to a living wage and build more social housing so it is possible for him to actually change his situation if he wants to.”

Paula Jane Cunningham said: “Disgraceful way to treat a carer. HDC know they are low paid, he’s not asking for accommodation, he’s got a beautiful home.”

Peter Jackson agreed: “I know how he feels. It costs a fortune living on your own and have seriously thought of doing the same myself. Why don’t the council just have a council tax bracket for people living like this?”

Dee Mee added: “I would love to live in such a beautiful home. He is a hardworking man, who cares for others, isn’t taking benefits or asking for anything, except to be allowed to stay with permission on his friends land.”

