Horsham Next store closes to shoppers

Next has closed its well-established Horsham town centre store to shoppers.

The shop in West Street shut yesterday (March 14) to those looking to buy clothes as the retailer prepares to move to its new premises in Swan Walk shopping centre.

However, the building is set to remain open for customers picking up parcels until Tuesday March 19.

Horsham shoppers will be without Next until Wednesday when the doors swing open to the new store in Swan Walk.

The store will be three times bigger than its current shop and is set to host women’s, men’s and children’s clothing as well as a home section and a Costa. For more see: First glimpse inside new Horsham Next store