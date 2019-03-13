First glimpse inside new Horsham Next store

With a week to go until the opening of the new Next in Horsham, shoppers have been treated to a first glimpse inside the store.

Hoardings have come down around the unit in Swan Walk shopping centre set to become the new home for the iconic fashion retailer in the town.

Peeking through the open space where customers will enter the store, shoppers can see a bright, modern shopping area along with a checkout and the frames of clothes racks.

Next to the entrance a new staircase has also been installed which will lead up to more shopping space on the first floor.

The new store will be three times bigger than its current shop in West Street and is set to host women’s, men’s and children’s clothing as well as a home section and a Costa.

Doors are expected to swing open to the public next Wednesday.

The new shop has been created as part of a major redevelopment inside Swan Walk.

Following BHS’ closure in the town in 2016 plans were approved to convert the shop and the floor above into four new units.

Works are still being completed on the other units and Swan Walk said it was in discussion with other ‘major brands’ to take them over.

Next’s current shop in West Street is set to close tomorrow as operations are moved to the new site.