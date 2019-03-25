Henfield care home staff celebrate 80 years of service

Three members of staff at Red Oaks in Henfield have received prestigious Long Service Awards in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare totalling 80 years’ service.

Anita Myddleton is celebrating 15 years, Clare Mowatt marks 25 years and Jenny Shaldon has enjoyed 40 years of service.

Linda Ryan, general manager of Red Oaks said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 80 years of loyal service with Red Oaks.

“They have demonstrated their dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Red Oaks when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Jenny, Clare and Anita!”

Jenny a qualified nurse started at Red Oaks in February 1979, and since 2009 has been working as a care assistant caring for residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met.

Clare started at Red Oaks in February 1994 working firstly in the care team and through promotion is now hospitality manager at the forefront of many events that happen at Red Oaks.

Anita started at the care home in February 2004 working as part of the care team and excelling in providing outstanding dementia care.

Red Oaks care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Red Oaks provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 64 residents from respite care to long term stays.

