Horsham’s Riverside Walk to return in aid of special school

Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School is set to benefit from this year’s Riverside Walk when it returns to Horsham on Saturday July 6.

David Searle, chairman of the organisers Horsham Town Community Partnership, said: “We are pleased to support the QEII school which caters for pupils with severe or profound and multiple learning difficulties, or complex needs.

“Having recently visited, we decided to help. I am sure walkers and their friends will be generous.

“We are planning for well over 250 walkers on this our 6th Annual Walk which anyone can join and is free to all.”

The walk will start from the car park of Horsham Rugby Club at 10am and will follow a two-mile length of the river Arun. The circular 13-mile (21 km) route encompasses the town.

There is only one hill, a short, gentle gradient which allows clear views over the trees towards the north.

The first refreshment stop will be at Chesworth Farm thanks to The Friends who will serve drinks for humans and dogs. Other stops include Warnham nature reserve and Newhouse Farm.

For those who want to complete only part of the route, a minibus will wait at pre-announced locations to take walkers back to the start.

There will be a childrens’ competition and a certificate presented to everyone who completes the walk.

To join the walk, email horshamriversidewalk@gmail.com or call 01403 269384 with the number of people in the group.

