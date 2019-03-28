Care assistant found dead at her home in Horsham

An inquest has been opened into the death of a widowed care assistant from Horsham.

Marisa Ansley, 50, was found unresponsive at her home in Eversfield, Southwater, by police on Sunday, February, 10, the inquest at Crawley Coroner's Court heard on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called and CPR was commenced but she was pronounced dead at 7.02pm.

A postmortem found the cause of death to be multi-drug toxicity, the inquest heard.

The inquest has been adjourned.

