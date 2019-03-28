Shocking bodycam video shows police arresting bloodstained Crawley killer

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the arrest of a bleeding man on suspicion of murder in Crawley.

Officers can be seen arresting Vladimir Ivanov in November 2017 following his savage attack on a stranger near a children's playground.

Bodycam footage shows Vladimir Ivanov being arrested. Pictures and video: Sussex Police

Yesterday at Brighton Crown Court he was sentenced to life in prison and ordered to remain in hospital indefinitely, police confirmed.

Ivanov 23, of Juniper Road, pleaded guilty in November to the manslaughter with diminished responsibility of 61-year-old Glyn Rouse part way through his murder trial.

READ MORE: Warehouse worker who stabbed stranger to death in Crawley jailed for life

'He's in handcuffs now. He's got blood on his face'

Ivanov was yesterday jailed for life and made subject of an indefinite hospital order

Shown to the trial jury last year, the footage was released after Ivanov was jailed for life yesterday.

Ivanov is shown wearing a black parka-type jacket and is surrounded by police officers in a residential area.

He appears to have blood on his face and around his ear.

One officer tells him: "Put your hands behind your back for me please."

Ivanov complies and the sound of handcuffs being put on him is heard on the video.

In the background one officer on her radio says: "He's in handcuffs now. He's got blood on his face."

Then the arresting officer tells Ivanov: "At this moment you are being arrested on suspicion of murder.

"You do not have to say anything but it may harm your defence if you do not mention, when questioned, something which you later rely on in court.

"Anything you do say may be given in evidence."