Video: Horsham Piries Place - new leisure area well underway

After being flattened, the Piries Place area in the heart of Horsham is now being turned into a new retail and leisure hub.

As our video shows, the multi-million-pound regeneration is well underway.

Memory of the 50s - The old central market in Horsham.

Plans were approved last year to turn the historic square into a ‘high quality leisure area’.

The site has suffered since Waitrose moved to its new home in Albion Way and developers Reef Estates are looking to improve the shopping quarter by creating a new cinema, 92-bed hotel, retail and restaurants units.

