Villagers come up trumps in support of little Georgia

Villagers have come up trumps in a campaign to help a little girl suffering from cerebral palsy.

The family of 13-year-old Georgia Imray are trying to raise £5,500 towards a deposit on a new vehicle to help Georgia - and have been bowled over by offers of support.

Residents - and local businesses - in Georgia’s home village of Storrington have taken her to their hearts and come forward to help with a football fundraiser being organised by Georgia’s dad Barry.

“It’s incredible,” said Barry. “I’m actually blown away by the support we have received - again it just proves that Storrington is a great community. It gives me pride and I’m born and raised here.”

Georgia has endured a lifetime of struggles because of her condition and now faces two operations over the next year - one to repair her hip and one to straighten her spine.

Meanwhile her family need to obtain a new wheelchair-accessible vehicle to help get around with Georgia - and villagers have now pledged almost £1,000 towards the cost.

They have also come up with offers to provide a bouncy castle, run stalls and provided raffle prizes for the football fundraiser which is being held at Storrington Football Club on May 5.

Along with the fun stalls, 31 footballers have come forward to offer to play. “We still need a ref and two linesmen,” said Barry.

Anyone who can help can contact Barry by email: barryimray@gmail.

See also see https://www.facebook.com/donate/1036701579815388/1037253403093539/