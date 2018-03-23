Air ambulance called to injured man in Storrington

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, have been called to assist an injured man in Storrington, according to the West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS).

A spokesman for WSFRS said two fire engines were sent to the Tesla Engineering building, in Water Lane, Storrington, at 1.43pm.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, have been called to Water Lane, in Storrington. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The spokesman said they were called to rescue a man, who had been working on the premises, from a four-metre tall structure.

The spokesman added: “We were called to an injured man on top of an industrial potting tank.

“There are injuries.”

The condition of the man was not immediately clear, but fire crews left the scene at 2.48pm, according to the spokesman, and handed the incident over to Sussex Police.

Sussex Police have been joined at the scene by crews from the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb).

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Tesla Engineering LTD in Water Lane, Storrington, at 1.30pm on Friday (March 23) following reports that a man had been injured while working on the premises.

“Emergency services are on scene.

“More information to follow.”

An air ambulance has landed in the Water Lane area.

This story will be updated.