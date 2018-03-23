UPDATE: Man dies after workplace incident in Storrington

A 35-year-old man has died after he was injured while working at the Tesla Engineering building, in Storrington, according to Sussex Police.

At 1.30pm on Friday (March 23), emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to Tesla Engineering Ltd, in Water Lane, Storrington, following reports a man had been injured while working on the premises.

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, have been called to Water Lane, in Storrington. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

In a statement, Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were on scene but, despite the best efforts of the paramedics, the victim, a 35-year-old local man, sadly died.

“Next of kin have been informed.

“An investigation into his death will be led by Sussex Police in liaison with the Health and Safety Executive.”

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed two fire engines had been sent to the scene at 1.43pm.

The spokesman said they were called to rescue a man, who had been working on the premises, from a four-metre tall structure.

Fire crews left the scene at 2.48pm, according to the spokesman, and handed the incident over to Sussex Police.

A spokesman for the South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) also confirmed crews were in attendance but could not provide further information.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and reportedly landed in the Water Lane area.

