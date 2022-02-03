These pictures from our archives show a snapshot of Horsham in times past, as well as Steyning, Storrington - and a set of oversized bellows in Bramber!

The picture of Tanbridge Lower School brings back a few memories for me - as I'm sure it does for many of you.

Share you memories of the town and its people with us by emailing [email protected]

If you enjoyed these, you can see more archive pictures here:

1. Steyning High Street in 1977 Photo: WSCT Photo Sales

2. Cubs and Scouts join a parade in Horsham town centre. The date on this picture is May 1, 1981, were you involved? Photo: WSCT Photo Sales

3. The temporary home for St Mark's Church in 1989 when the building was demolished as part of the Sun Alliance development Photo: WSCT Photo Sales

4. The old lower school of Tanbridge House, where Sainsbury's now stands in Horsham, pictured back in 1982 Photo: WSCT Photo Sales