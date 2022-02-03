The Station roundabout in Horsham, January 1980
Horsham nostalgia: Pictures from the 1980s show the station roundabout, Tanbridge Lower School, Scouts on parade and protest against closure of the Capitol Theatre

Do you recognise any of these places or people captured by the County Times photographers in the late 1970s and 1980s?

By Gina Stainer
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 2:27 pm
Updated Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 3:34 pm

These pictures from our archives show a snapshot of Horsham in times past, as well as Steyning, Storrington - and a set of oversized bellows in Bramber!

The picture of Tanbridge Lower School brings back a few memories for me - as I'm sure it does for many of you.

1.

Steyning High Street in 1977

Photo: WSCT

2.

Cubs and Scouts join a parade in Horsham town centre. The date on this picture is May 1, 1981, were you involved?

Photo: WSCT

3.

The temporary home for St Mark's Church in 1989 when the building was demolished as part of the Sun Alliance development

Photo: WSCT

4.

The old lower school of Tanbridge House, where Sainsbury's now stands in Horsham, pictured back in 1982

Photo: WSCT

