The captions have been written using notes scribbled on the back of the prints, but some are vague or blank - can you identify the mystery pictures?

Most are taken in Horsham but there is one of Billingshurst too.

If these pictures spark memories for you, you can share them by emailing us at [email protected] or contacting us via our Facebook page.

1. The picture is captions 'bypass under construction March 1981'. Does anyone recognise where this was taken? Photo: WSCT Photo Sales

2. Horsham town centre signage pictured in 1980 Photo: WSCT Photo Sales

3. West Street, Horsham, in September 1982 Photo: WSCT Photo Sales

4. Forest Hospital, Horsham, in 1976 Photo: WSCT Photo Sales