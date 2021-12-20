Urgent call goes out to people in Horsham: Get your Covid jabs now

More than 5,500 vaccinations have been administered at Christ’s Hospital in the last 72 hours alone.

But the vaccination centre has not yet been able to get on the national booking site and is urging people to book direct via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/607516462688947/posts/4723213534452532/Dr Matt Greenwood, clinical director of the Horsham Collaborative Primary Care Network - which has carried out 75,000 vaccinations at Christ’s Hospital in the past year - said: “We have done 5,500+ vaccinations in the last 72 hours but we have 2,500 empty appointments today (Monday December 20) tomorrow and Wednesday.”

Appointments are available to anyone registered at any surgery who qualifies for a vaccine. But bookings must be made, there are no walk-ins.

Booster jabs are available for all those aged 18+, along with any first dose for those aged over 16; second doses for those aged 16-18, 12 weeks after their first dose; second dose for those aged over 18, eight weeks after their first dose.