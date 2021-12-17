Christ’s Hospital in Horsham celebrates 75,000 jabs with raffle for volunteers

This milestone has been reached one year after the centre opened in December 2020 and Horsham currently ranks fourth in England for successful booster jab roll-outs.

Volunteer Peter Glover organised the raffle for the volunteers, which took place outside between shifts at 1.30pm.

He said it was ‘outstanding’ the centre had administered so many vaccinations.

Vaccination centre volunteers at Christ's Hospital in Horsham. Picture: Lawrence Smith.

“I think the aim is to do another 15,000 or 20,000 in this latest booster push,” he said.

Peter said that prizes for the raffle – which included chocolates, craft beers and Christmas crackers – had been donated by various businesses across Horsham.

The list of sponsors included: John Lewis, Waitrose, M & S, Tesco, Cook Shop, Sumners Ponds, Hepworth Brewery, Firebird Brewery, Newbridge Nurseries, White Horse Maplehurst, Thakeham, Eliza Bautista, Treasury Wine Estates, Beauty Secrets, La Vida, Horsham Cellar, Bolney Wine Estates, Greens Heating and Plumbing, Bond Motors, West Horsham Reflexology, S C Evans Electrical, Lucy’s Gardens, Holly’s Heavenly Hair and Kids Like Us.

There were many donations from members of the public as well, said Peter, adding that both businesses and individuals had been ‘fantastic’ in showing their gratitude.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin (left) and Dr Matt Greenwood call out the raffle winners. Picture: Lawrence Smith.

The winners were announced by Dr Matt Greenwood and Horsham MP Jeremy Quin, who thanked everyone for their excellent work.

“It’s not often you get a chance to save people’s lives but that’s what you’re doing every time you’re here,” Mr Quin told the volunteers.

He told the County Times: “The vaccination effort across Horsham has been absolutely brilliant.”

“Here at Christ’s Hospital they’re doing 2,000 people a day,” he said.

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin calls out the raffle winners. Picture: Lawrence Smith.

“That is an amazing turnover and you can see when people come in, they’re so happy to have the opportunity to have their booster and they’re so thrilled it’s been done so efficiently and so swiftly.”

Mr Quin had joined volunteers in the morning as part of the triage team welcoming people at the front gate.

The MP said he received his booster recently and urged other people to get theirs.

“Please get vaccinated and please have your booster,” he said.

Dr Matt Greenwood inside the vaccination centre at Christ's Hospital in Horsham. Picture: Lawrence Smith.

“It really will make you more protected against the omicron variant.”

“Doctors and the volunteers here are doing a huge amount of work to help keep all of us safe and to help protect the NHS,” he added.

Fiona Christer, who coordinates the outdoor volunteer team, said it was wonderful to help society return to normal.

She thanked volunteers Dawn Bunn, Gary Long, Anya King and Mike King, as well as the rest of the team.

“They’re just an amazing group of people,” she said, adding that they had remained positive and worked hard whatever the weather.

“It gets cold, it gets wet and they’re still here,” she said.

Volunteer Dawn Bunn said she felt proud to have been a part of the vaccination effort.

“I’ve actually got more out of volunteering than I’ve given, in terms of friendship and camaraderie,” she said.

“I started here back in December 2020 and I think it’s amazing we’ve had a good team that’s worked all the way through.”

Dr Matt Greenwood, who is running the Christ’s Hospital vaccination centre, said all the staff and volunteers had done an incredible job.

He advised people to get their booster jab as soon as possible.

“If you’ve got a vaccine booked later and you can get it sooner, get it sooner,” he said.

“The body’s immune system does slowly start to lose its memory from the vaccine,” Dr Greenwood explained.

“The data suggests that is happening after three to six months with the wave of the new variant coming through,” he said.