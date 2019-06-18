Jobs lost as Horsham town centre store confirms closing date

Eight jobs will be lost as a major retailer has confirmed when it is to close.

Kitchenware retailer Steamer Trading will close its doors for the last time on Sunday July 14 after owner ProCook announced the closure of its subsidiary.

ProCook says a total of 69 positions will be axed across the brand, with eight branches to close.

A spokesman said: “We’re looking at around 69 job losses across the closing eight stores with an additional ten from the Steamer Trading head office.”

But ProCook said more than 100 jobs will be transferred to ProCook branches.

He added: “We’re saving around 134 jobs by transferring the remaining 13 stores to ProCook stores with the potential of a few transfers to those new stores for some of the 69.”