Major retailer to close Horsham town centre store in ‘four weeks’

A major retailer has announced its Horsham town centre store has entered its last four weeks trading.

Following the news Steamer Trading was to shut the doors of its branch in the town, the speciality kitchenware retailer has now put up signs that state: “Closing down. Four weeks.”

Earlier this month kitchenware retailer ProCook, which owns the chain, announced the closure of its subsidiary brand Steamer Trading.

Steamer Trading which has 21 stores across the UK was acquired by ProCook in January 2019 saving it from administration, following a period of challenging trade.

At the time, ProCook owner Daniel O’Neill said: “After almost six months of trying to get the Steamer Trading model to work and a significant amount of investment we have been regrettably forced to conclude that we cannot see a way of lifting turnover to a point where the business is viable.

“We’ll be moving 13 stores to trade as ProCook but sadly will be closing the remaining eight stores and Brighton office, resulting in some redundancies.”

The eight Steamer Trading stores due to close are Beverley, Chichester, Horsham, Lymington, Northallerton, Saffron Walden, Southampton and St Albans.

As part of the announcement, CEO Stephen Sanders added: “Given the current economic pressures faced by retailers on the high street we cannot afford to rest on our laurels, and the decision we’ve come to will enable us to protect the rest of our portfolio.

“We will be offering full support to those whose roles are affected.”

ProCook was founded in 1995 and supplies high quality kitchen and dining ware.

ProCook has been approached for comment.