VIDEO: Crabtree Cavalier Kim faces an over from Lashings star Monty Panesar

Crabtree Cavalier Kim Dennis got to face an over from Monty Panesar during the innings break between Lashings and Horsham on Wednesday.

Dennis got to face the former England and Sussex spinner in front of the vast crowd at Cricket Field Road.

The enthusiastic batsman was out first ball, but managed to see through the rest of the over.

In the main game, Lashings beat Horsham by 40 runs. Horsham spinner Michael Munday was man of the match.

Kim Dennis and Monty Panesar

