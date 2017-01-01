West Sussex County Times

Search
Hot Topics

TRAVEL: Heavy traffic due to accident on A23 in Slaugham

Transport
News

Detectives investigating West Sussex burglaries charge 21-year-old

Crime
Non-native red signal crayfish SUS-170302-151629001

Historic garden may be last refuge for threatened crayfish

News
Light showers
7c
2c

Worthing nurse recalls final moments with Storrington man before hospital death

News

Desperate campaign to save centre from closing

News 1

Going blind ‘was a nightmare I couldn’t wake up from’

News

COUNTY NEWS: Couple’s despair after wedding venue cancels

News
Crime news.

COUNTY NEWS: Sussex man detained in hospital for threatening to kill schoolchildren

News
Southern train

Southern wants fresh talks ‘without threat of further strikes hanging over them’

News
Horsham FC v East Grinstead FC. Horsham's first goal . Pic Steve Robards SR1701375 SUS-170130-144752001

Hornets in no rush to add to squad and ‘break the bank’ with safety virtually guaranteed

Local
Football, Southern Combination League Premier Division: Loxwood v Crawley Down Gatwick. Pic Steve Robards SR1700523 SUS-170116-101839001

Loxwood target a strong February ahead of tough run-in

Local
Dan Evans watches on, as does manager Peter Buckland on the sidelines, as Kieron Pamment fires a shot at goal

YMCA boss laments a ‘minute of madness’ as Pagham trouser points

Local
Claudio Ranieri is in search of a win, credit: Shutterstock

PREMIER LEAGUE PREVIEW: Chelsea win would end Gunners’ hopes | Ranieri needs to halt freefall | Allardyce can build on first win

Football

Steve Bailey: Akpom has all the tools to be a success at Albion

Albion

RUMOUR MILL: Wenger tracking Monaco starlet Mbappe | Mancini lined up to replace Bilic at West Ham | FA to offer Lampard pathway to management career

Football

Johnny Cantor: Zamora lazy? Anyone who plays for Hughton has to work hard

Albion

Ten-man Brighton sunk by Huddersfield

Albion
Sussex Food and Drinks Awards patron Sally Gunnell. Pic: � Southern News & Pictures Ltd.

VIDEO: Sussex Food and Drink Awards, 2017: The results

News