West Sussex County Times

Search
Hot Topics

Soldier who shot Sussex comrade in Afganistan will not be prosecuted

News
New Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre (photo from HDC's planning portal). SUS-160830-142100001

Work on new Broadbridge Heath leisure centre to start in spring

News
Police

COUNTY: ‘Severe’ lorry crash closes A27 in both directions

Transport 1
Light rain
5c
1c

Psst ... Want to buy an aircraft ejector seat?

News

Campaigners turn up the heat over incinerator

News

Prison for historic child sex offender

Crime

COUNTY NEWS: Sussex woman hosts wedding fair for terminally ill friend

News
CTA
Margaret Alford BEM is complaining over bus stop suspension on the A24. Pic Steve Robards SR1700337 SUS-171101-115437001

‘It’s isolating people’: Desperate plea to reinstate village bus stops

News 1
Warnham Primary School has been rated 'requires improvement' by Ofsted

Head's disappointment over Ofsted rating

Education
Horsham v Guernsey - manager Dominic Di Paola 07-01-17. Steve Robards Pic SR1637962 SUS-170701-173133001

Di Paola ‘over the moon’ as Horsham execute game plan and some revenge on Dorking

Local
Scott Kirkwood. Picture by David Marriott SUS-160908-075328001

Horsham 2, Dorking Wanderers 0: Kirkwood magic inspires Hornets to fine victory

Local
Tomer Hemed celebrates scoring against Leeds in November. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Albion's match at Leeds selected for television coverage

Albion
Craig Knowles rounded off the scoring as Steyning sealed a victory at Seaford Town on Saturday. Picture: Steve Robards SR1635190

Steyning leave it late to sink Seaford Town

Local

Bronze medal for Blue Star U17 team at county cross country

More Sport

Albion's unbeaten run ends at Preston

Albion

Supporters of Horsham FC’s ground plan ask council to ‘think long-term and approve bid’

Local

Hornets set safety target as Di Paola admits it’s a learning curve

Local 1
Awful Auntie. Illustrations � Tony Ross, 2014. Lettering of authors name � Quentin Blake, 2010

Horsham to host world premiere of David Walliams’ Awful Auntie

News
Horsham School of Dancing 1997

Fun during a chilly winter 20 years ago

Nostalgia

UPDATE: Two incidents add to A27 congestion misery

Transport 1