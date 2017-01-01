West Sussex County Times

Search
Hot Topics

Head’s praise for dedicated team after Ofsted report

Education

UPDATE: Heartbreak as pet cat shot dead

Crime
Headteachers and MPs debated school funding

‘Disaster’ for headteachers over emergency school cash

News
Heavy rain
10c
9c

Inquest opens for Storrington man who ‘fell from the roof’ of Worthing Hospital

News

Village with the highest density of red phone boxes in Sussex...

News

Fears of ‘50 per cent increase’ in Gatwick aircraft

News

UPDATE: Gales still forecast for across Sussex on Friday

News
Appleyard House, 72 Brighton Road, Horsham, RH13 5BU. Pic Steve Robards SR1701271 SUS-170127-110000001

Building earmarked as a hotel to be converted into a church

News 1
A passenger demo at Brighton station SUS-160725-134444001

Commuters start legal proceedings over Southern Rail crisis

Transport 4
Horsham FC v East Grinstead FC. Horsham's first goal . Pic Steve Robards SR1701420 SUS-170130-144853001

Below-par Hornets happy to settle for fortunate point against East Grinstead

Local
Albion players celebrate a goal this season. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Another Albion game selected for television coverage

Albion
Chuba Akpom is on loan to Albion from Arsenal. Picture by Paul Hazlewood (BHAFC)

Akpom eyes second successive promotion

Albion
Brighton manager Chris Hughton. Picture by Phil Westlake (PW Sporting Photography)

Hughton has no regrets about FA Cup team selection

Albion

RUMOUR MILL: Celtic deny huge Chelsea bid for Dembele as Blues miss out on Candreva | Mourinho hopes Rooney stays put | Arsenal planning summer swoop for Reus

Local

Holbrook Club and Horsham FC sign new 25-year lease

Non League 5

Kia Super League Finals Day to be held at The 1st Central County Ground

Cricket

Goodwood gets green light for major boosts to Glorious week

More Sport
Brewing herbs to cleanse, nurture and restore body and soul

VIDEO: The power of plants to help us remember, digest and love

Offbeat
Eva Cassidy tribute

Night of tributes in Bognor Regis

Music
Signum Quartet

REVIEW: Signum Quartet, Chichester Chamber Concerts

Music
The 56-year-old failed to make the next train home to West Worthing. Picture: Derek Martin

COUNTY NEWS: Disabled woman relives ‘horrible’ experience on station platform

News