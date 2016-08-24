Munday has Lashings in a spin, but stars win at Horsham

The prolific Michael Munday had Lashings in a spin at Horsham today as he took 3-16 in the first innings of their T20 match, but former England star John Emburey took four as the world famous XI won.

West Indian Kirk Edwards got off to a flyer with eight runs off the first over including a big six off Jon Whiting.

In the fifth over, Whiting saw both Edwards and opening partner Sherwin Campbell dropped by Ollie Cross and Michael Thornley respectively. To rub salt into the wound, Edwards then smashed him for another six.

The openers reached their 50 partnership in the sixth over, with Edwards dominating. But he fell on 33 when Tara Norris caught a skier off Jon Whiting with the score on 55.

Usman Afzaal came in at three for Lashings.

The vast crowd at Horsham were entertained through out the game by Henry Blofeld, who was commentating on the match and what was going on around the ground.

Action from Lashings v Horsham.

Just after drinks in the 10th over, Afzaal hit Sussex star Norris for a big six but she soon got her own back when she had the former England bastman caught at fine leg by Paul Williams.

Lashings looked more aggressive after drinks and Campbell hit Norris for a big over extra cover. But Campbell soon became a victim of Michael Munday's leg spin, stumped by Ollie Cross. The 100 came up in the 14th over.

Munday then lured Niall O'Brien down the pitch and Cross gleefully stumped the Ireland international.

Lashings were struggling to get on top and South African Daryn Smit soon became Munday's third victim when he skied a return catch to the prolific bowler.

The Lashings team with legendary commentator Henry Blofeld

The entertaining Tino Best then followed for a duck, caught by Tom Johnson off the bowling of Paul Williams.

Munday finished with 3-16 off his four overs.

Michael Thornley bowled the last over of the innings and went for 14 as Lashings finished on 152-6 from their 20 overs.

Former Sussex star Monty Panesar opened the bowling for Lashings with Tino Best but Craig Gallagher and Sam Attfield got Horsham off to a good start and cruised to 29-0 off six overs.

But after hitting John Emburey for six with the first ball of the ninth over, Attfield then hit the ball to Best, who took a juggling catch in the deep. Emburey then took Craig Gallagher next ball, stumped by Smit, before taking a third in the over, with Tom Johnson again being stumped.

So Horsham went from 44-0 for 44-3 in five balls.

Akeem Jordan and Michael Thornley were now in looking to consolidate against the spin of Emburey and Chris Schofield.

But Jordan was adjudged lbw as Emburey claimed his fourth wicket in the 11th over and Horsham were now struggling needing more than 100 from 9 overs.

Paul Williams soon followed to a stunning catch from Kirk Edwards on the boundary. But Thornley was looking comfortable and hit a lovely straight drive for four off Schofield in the 12th over.

The run rate was accelerating though and the pressure got to Thornley as he was then stumped by Smit off Schofield - 67-6.

Eighty was needed from five overs with Sam Bell and Ollie Wassell in but they were struggling to get the ball to the boundary.

Star for the day Oscar Jago-Lewis, 12, got a bowl for Lashings in the 18th over and he went for seven runs in the over.

In the penultimate over, Bell and Wassell hit eleven runs off Panesar to get Horsham over the 100 mark.

But with 49 to win off the final over, Lashings had done their job.

Jago-Lewis got to bowl the final over and he struck with the first ball, having Bell stumped for 26 before bowling Wassell for 14.

Whiting then came in and hit a six off his first ball and then a single and Lashings won by 40 runs.

There will be a picture special in next week's West Sussex County Times.

