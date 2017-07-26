VIDEO: Five injured in village crash

Five people, including two children, were injured after a van and a car crashed this afternoon (July 26), the ambulance service has said.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Sloughgreen Lane, Warninglid, at about 1.35pm.

Four ambulances along with two paramedic cars and critical care paramedics attended the scene.

Two Air Ambulance helicopters were also called.

The ambulance service said four people were taken to the major trauma centre at St George’s Hospital with serious injuries whilst another person was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

