UPDATE: Five rushed to hospital after van and car crash

Five people, including two children, have been rushed to hospital following a crash involving a car and a van this afternoon (July 26).

The ambulance service said four were taken to the major trauma centre at St George’s Hospital with serious injuries whilst another was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Car and van involved in crash in Sloughgreen Lane, Warninglid.

Emergency services were called to the collision in Sloughgreen Lane, Warninglid, at about 1.35pm.

The fire service said two people were trapped in the vehicles and were freed by firefighters.

Two others managed to free themselves before crews arrived.

Four ambulances along with two paramedic cars and critical care paramedics attended the scene.

Sloughgreen Lane closed due to a crash involving a van and a car.

Two Air Ambulance helicopters were also called.

A spokesman for the ambulance service said two adults and two children were taken by road and by air to St George’s Hospital.

The spokesman added it is believed one of the children’s injuries are less serious than the other three.

Another person has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

Police have closed the road between the junctions of Cuckfield Road and Broxmead Lane.

