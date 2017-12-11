Video: Queen Mary 2 premiere for The Greatest Showman

Luxury cruise line Cunard and 20th Century Fox Film partnered to host the world premiere of “The Greatest Showman” on the greatest ocean liner, Queen Mary 2, while the ship was docked in New York today. This was the first time a Hollywood movie premiere took place on a passenger ship.

“The Greatest Showman” cast including Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya, Director Michael Gracey and Oscar®- and Tony®-winning musical duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul walked the red carpet on board Cunard’s flagship ocean liner just before the film was shown in the ship’s Illuminations theatre.

Red carpet event for The Greatest Showman

Family and friends gathered in the Queens Room, the largest ballroom at sea, to sip Moet as Captain Philpott, Master of Queen Mary 2, toasted the evening.

Circus acts and fireworks delighted the crowd and the night was nothing less than spectacular.

