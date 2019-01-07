Dementia Friendly Film Screenings: Stan and Ollie starts new series at The Capitol, Horsham

The Capitol in Horsham is launching a new initiative next week – Dementia Friendly Film Screenings.

The series is aimed at people living with dementia and their friends and carers, and these screenings will form part of the venue’s regular film programme.

The movies will be shown in a relaxed environment with the lights up, low sound, no trailers and a comfort break if needed.

Customers will also have the freedom to move around the cinema if they want to.

The ticket price will include a cup of tea or coffee after the screening and cinemagoers will be encouraged to chat with other audience members who watched the film.

The first movie to be shown will be Stan and Ollie (PG), the true story of Hollywood’s greatest comedy double-act. This biographical comedy-drama stars John C. Reilly (Boogie Nights, Walk Hard and Wreck-It Ralph) as Oliver Hardy and Steve Coogan (I’m Alan Partridge, Philomena and The Trip) as Stan Laurel.

The screening starts at 11am on Friday, January 18.

After this event, The Capitol plans to show a Dementia Friendly film once a month with a mix of both classic and recent titles.

Nick Mowat, general manager at The Capitol, said: “We have received some very positive comments from local organisations and groups who have links with people living with dementia and we are looking forward to welcoming some new customers.”

He continued: “This new service will complement our other community film screenings, which include Box Office Babies, for parents and carers with new-born babies and under threes, and our Blue Oasis Film Club screenings for people on the autistic spectrum and their friends.”

Tickets can be booked in advance at www.thecapitolhorsham.com or by calling the box office on 01403 750220.

Trained staff at The Capitol will be on-hand to provide extra support. CEA Card Holders are offered a free ticket for a carer. Ask at the box office to find out more (email contact@thecapitolhorsham.com) or visit ceacard.co.uk.

